The Mincing Rascals 12/22/16: Predictions gone wrong

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio along with Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary from the Chicago Tribune look back at their predictions for 2016 and see how wrong they were! They also pull out the crystal ball to make predictions for 2017.

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends the book Andy Warhol Was a Hoarder by Claudia Kalb.

Steve Bertrand recommends going to Second City and seeing an improv show.

Eric Zorn recommends the Netflix show Black Mirror.

Kristen McQueary recommends the Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and Mary Schmich’s column: Tavon Tanner, a bullet, and what happened on the streets of Chicago.