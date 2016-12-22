Steve Cochran Full Show 12.22.16: Eliza Hamilton in-studio

Posted 10:53 AM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 09:28AM, December 22, 2016
Ari Afsar 'Eliza Hamilton and Steve Cochran

Today’s show was extra special because Ari Afsar, who plays Eliza in the cast of Hamilton, stopped by for a visit. She was sweet, smart, and a really cool human. Our former boss Jimmy de Castro jumped on the phone to hear a new song we wrote for him. Dean Richards chatted about the WGN-TV toy drive. Coach Q says Crawford is getting back in the swing of things and our good friend Pat Brady was in-studio all morning hassling Cochran, which we all enjoyed….A LOT!