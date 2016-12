× Robert Matzen: Jimmy Stewart Was Suffering From PTSD While Filming “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Robert Matzen, author of Mission: Jimmy Stewart and the Fight for Europe, joins Matt Bubala to discuss the life of Jimmy Stewart and the true reality of the Hollywood star serving in the military, the toll it took on him, how he cherished his time in the military and the effects of PTSD on his life outside of the “Big Screen.”