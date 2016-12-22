Paul Lisnek talks to Michael Golden about his book, Unlock Congress. He also talks with Alderman Raymond Lopez about Animal Care and Control and the no kill ordinance and other city issues. He also welcomed Animal Care and Control Executive Director Susan Russell to address a negative Sun Times piece.
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Unlock Congress and Chicago Animal Care and Control
