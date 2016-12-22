× Mark Carman 12.22.16: Why You Go To College, Leaving Illinois, and Cubs Ticket Controversy

Mark Carman (in for Nick Digilio) kicked off the show talking to producer Dan about the fact they’ve worked together for 8 plus years at the station but never actually worked on a show together. He then transitioned to the story of a couple of NFL bound college players electing not to play in their bowl games and the reasons you go to college.

In hour two, he hears a story from newsman Vic Vaughn’s time in the armed forces before exploring why people are leaving the state of Illinois in droves.

In hour three, Mark takes issue with the Cubs revoking the season tickets of a fan living in California who sold his seats 85 percent of the season.

Plus the man suing McDonald’s over prices, HVAC advice and Paul the legman!