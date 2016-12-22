HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kingston Reif: “The More Countries That Have Nuclear Weapons, The More Likely They Can Be Used”
Kingston Reif, the Director for Disarmament and Threat Reduction Policy at the Arms Control Association, joins Matt Bubala in the wake of Donald Trump’s tweet regarding Nuclear Proliferation and the status of our current Nuclear program. They discuss the United States’ place as a nuclear power if ever deemed necessary, and try to unravel what Trump meant by his tweet.