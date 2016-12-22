× Kingston Reif: “The More Countries That Have Nuclear Weapons, The More Likely They Can Be Used”

Kingston Reif, the Director for Disarmament and Threat Reduction Policy at the Arms Control Association, joins Matt Bubala in the wake of Donald Trump’s tweet regarding Nuclear Proliferation and the status of our current Nuclear program. They discuss the United States’ place as a nuclear power if ever deemed necessary, and try to unravel what Trump meant by his tweet.