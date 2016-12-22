Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 84th Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton January 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. Emanuel talked about his experience during the recent upsurge in violence Chicago during the discussion about reducing violence and reinforcing trust between police and the community. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Heather Cherone: “Interesting To See Rahm’s Relationship With Media”
DNAinfo City Hall Reporter Heather Cherone joins Matt Bubala to break down the Rahm Emanuel private email “dump.”