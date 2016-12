× From 2006: A WGN Christmas Carol

After this year’s WGN Radio production of A Christmas Carol, we go back 10 years and present our 2006 interpretation of the Charles Dickens classic. That year, the cast included Spike O’Dell, John Williams, Steve Cochran, Milt Rosenberg, Kathy O’Malley, Judy Markey, Steve King, Johnnie Putman, Dave Eanet, Orion Samuelson, Max Armstrong, Lou Manfredini, Andrea Darlas, and our announcer, Paul Harvey.