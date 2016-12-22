× Erika Wozniak and Joanna Klonsky from “Girl Talk”: Impactful Women in Chicago

Erika Wozniak and Joanna Klonsky, hosts of the show “Girl Talk,” join Matt Bubala to talk about their show focusing on showcasing impactful women in Chicago. They also talk about Rahm Emanuel’s release of his private emails and his relationship with Governor Bruce Rauner. They also break down funding going for stadiums instead of schools, such as DePaul’s new stadium at McCormick Place. Erika and Joanna also focus on pensions, the state of CPS and many other issues plaguing the city of Chicago.

For more information, visit facebook.com/girltalkchicago.