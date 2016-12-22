× Download the Traffix app

Traffix is the new, free traffic app designed to save you time when driving to the places you drive most!

Personalized for Chicago commuters, Traffix uses accurate real-time data and tips from our commuter community to reduce travel time and driving stress. You can also listen to custom audio reports for your personalized routes to learn which roadway is best.

Just input your most traveled destinations and Traffix will calculate the fastest three routes for your destination.

Download the new Traffix app to get benefits including:

Easy to personalize “My Places” home screen – see the most relevant traffic info and best route options to get you where you go every day…faster.

One touch access to traffic information to your “Places”, no matter where you are.

Real-time traffic information for up-to-the-minute detail on the routes that matter most to you.

Share and receive tips with and from the virtual commuting communities about accidents, construction, road hazards and weather activity.

Real-time audio traffic reports, customized to your daily routes.

Audio alerts as you drive with incident information relevant to your destination.

“Save Last Drive” – create and save the exact route you drive and not simply rely on an automated path that misses the back roads you know.

The app utilizes GPS in the background to continuously deliver the best traffic information to your phone, so please be aware that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Available in the app store on iTunes or Google Play. Search and download “Traffix WGN.”

Traffix, preapproved by Accunet Mortgage.