Associated Bank Thought Leader: Doug Myers

This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader is Doug Myers, Senior Vice President and Private Banking Regional Manager. Doug sat down with Steve Grzanich to talk about financial planning, which Doug predicted will be the #1 wealth management trend of the new year. They discussed goal-based financial planning and Doug warned that, considering that social security funds are expected to dry up in seven short years, thinking about future finances is more important now than it ever has been. Doug also touched upon how necessary it is to have personal financial planning as opposed to using an automatic or digital service. They also discussed concerns of hacking in the wake of recent news from Yahoo. Finally, he pointed out that the New Year is the perfect time to sit down and sketch out a financial plan for the year.

Doug has been named market leader where he is responsible for providing overall strategic direction for the private direction for the Private Client group in Chicago. His primary responsibility is building and leading the Private Banking and Personal Trust teams, enhancing community engagement efforts and cross selling services with partners in others units of the enterprise.