× Assessing Trump’s cabinet, Bolton’s mustache, the mayor’s emails and “Rogue One”

Crisis communication expert Ken Jakubowksi, communication strategist Dave Lundy and political strategist Erik Elk join Patti Vasquez and Elliott Serrano for a current events roundtable to discuss the Trump team’s rejection of John Bolton’s mustache, the reaction to the Russian election hack findings, the leak of emails sent to and from a private account belonging to Mayor Emanuel, feedback on Star Wars: Rogue One and Nocturnal Animals, and much more.