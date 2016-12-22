Assessing Trump’s cabinet, Bolton’s mustache, the mayor’s emails and “Rogue One”

(L-R): Erik Elk, Patti Vasquez, Ken Jakubowksi and Dave Lundy.

Crisis communication expert Ken Jakubowksi, communication strategist Dave Lundy and political strategist Erik Elk join Patti Vasquez and Elliott Serrano for a current events roundtable to discuss the Trump team’s rejection of John Bolton’s mustache, the reaction to the Russian election hack findings, the leak of emails sent to and from a private account belonging to Mayor Emanuel, feedback on Star Wars: Rogue One and Nocturnal Animals, and much more.

 