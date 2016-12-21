× The Opening Bell with Dave Plier 12-21-2016: Remodista’s Retail Look Book and the Growing Power of Social Media

This morning on The Opening Bell, Dave Plier talked to Founder and CEO of social think tank Remodista, Kelly Stickel. She told Dave about her journey from her early days as a recruiter to where she is today, and she spoke to how she encourages women in business to do the work and take credit. She also previewed her customized retail look book. Next, digital strategist Justin Kulovsek from Nesek Digital joined Dave in-studio to make a couple predictions for where social media is heading in 2017. He also divulged some tricks of the trade for businesses looking to succeed with their social media marketing and reminded that the more authentic and engaging the content, the better.