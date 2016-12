× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.21.16: Dean Richards takes over

Dean Richards was in for Steve today, and we had a lot of fun without getting into too much trouble. We heard some A-List interviews from Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons, and Dick Van Dyke. John Da Cosse got an awesome muffin man t-shirt from Mike Jacobsen for Secret Santa. Louis Sands talks year end tax tips and Tom Rivers from ABC News checked in from Berlin.