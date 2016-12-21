× Space journalist Rod Pyle: “It’s really important to keep people motivated” in space travel

Matt Bubala (in for Nick Digilio) talks with award-winning space author and documentary filmmaker Rod Pyle, who checks in from Shanghai, where he’s researching emerging space technology in China. They discuss problems with domestic budgeting and use of space projects in the US; the feasibility of collaborating with other nations on bigger space goals (like a Mars mission), the current pulse of the public on interest in space exploration and putting the costs of exploration into context, the advent of private launch projects like SpaceX, and more.