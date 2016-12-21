NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, embrace during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Rick Pearson: “We Can’t Stop Pointing Out What The Truth Is”
The Chicago Tribune’s and WGN’s Rick Pearson joins Brian Noonan to talk about the latest in the world of politics. They talk about the fake news epidemic, the need for truth, Obama’s exit-approval rating and the latest in Chicago politics.