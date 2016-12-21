× How do you get a sidewalk fixed in Chicago? Apply on Jan. 10

CHICAGO — Chicagoans fed up with tripping over bumpy, broken sidewalks have a chance to split the tab with the city — if they are quick enough.

The city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program will accept applications from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 10, city officials announced.

City officials said homeowners who want to split the bill for repairing crumbling sidewalks with the city should act fast, since participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents can apply online or by calling 311.