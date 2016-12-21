Garry McCarthy, President and CEO of GFM-Strategies and former Police Superintendent for the City of Chicago, speaks to the City Club of Chicago, September 19, 2016 (City Club of Chicago)
Garry McCarthy: Our Greatest Threat Is Lone Wolf Attacks
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins Brian Noonan to discuss what Chicago’s response has been and would be in the aftermath of potential terrorist attacks around the world. They talk about the importance of “seeing something and saying something” and how police forces keep cities safe in response to the Berlin Terror Attack.