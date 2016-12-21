Garry McCarthy: Our Greatest Threat Is Lone Wolf Attacks

Posted 7:28 PM, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 07:22PM, December 21, 2016
Garry McCarthy, President and CEO of GFM-Strategies and former Police Superintendent for the City of Chicago, speaks to the City Club of Chicago, September 19, 2016 (City Club of Chicago)

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins Brian Noonan to discuss what Chicago’s response has been and would  be in the aftermath of potential terrorist attacks around the world. They talk about the importance of “seeing something and saying something” and how police forces keep cities safe in response to the  Berlin Terror Attack.