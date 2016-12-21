Green Bay Packers receiver Ty Montgomery (88) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Willie Young (97) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 19: The NFL’s oldest rivalry
Green Bay Packers receiver Ty Montgomery (88) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Willie Young (97) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis discuss the latest memorable battle in the NFL’s oldest rivalry, Matt Barkley’s value moving forward and whether John Fox’s late game decisions bought him an early exit from Chicago. #DAD listeners continue to call and text their frustrations with ownership and the overall direction of the franchise. We Always Convert on Down and Distance!