Belinda Chang Shares Champagne Towers and MAGIC at Maple & Ash!
Wine superstar Belinda Chang joins Dane Neal to talk about putting your holiday celebrations over the top with towers of Champagne and cool ways to make amazing memories. Hear as Belinda shares the magic of her latest acclaimed location with Maple and Ash and Eight Bar with Dane and Beth, and the thoughtful ways that they are giving guests incredible food, drink and service with all the comforts of home. For more information and to enjoy it all in person go to: http://mapleandash.com/