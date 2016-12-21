× 2016 WGN Radio Christmas Schedule

Beginning at 6pm on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, WGN Radio presents 24 hours of special holiday programming. Here’s our schedule:

(Subject to change)

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24

6pm: Roe Conn’s Holiday Ride

7pm: A Cochran Christmas

8pm: A Christmas Carol 2016

9:30pm: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson

10pm: Bill and Wendy’s Yuletide Tales

11pm: Dean Richards’ Winter Wonderland

Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25

12am: Midnight Mass – LIVE from Holy Name Cathedral

1:30am: Christmas on the Creek with Rick Kogan

2am: The Holiday Download with Justin Kaufmann

3am: Dave Plier’s Wonderful Life

3:30am: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson

4am: Nick Digilio’s Christmas Fruitcake

5am: Christmas on the Farm with Orion and Max

5:30am: Love Changes Life

6am: The Lutheran Hour

6:30am: Christmas on the Creek with Rick Kogan

7am: Roe Conn’s Holiday Ride

8am: A Cochran Christmas

9am: A Christmas Carol 2016

10:30am: Dave Plier’s Wonderful Life

11am: The Holiday Download with Justin Kaufmann

12pm: Dean Richards’ Winter Wonderland

1pm: Bill and Wendy’s Yuletide Tales

2pm: A Merry Manfredini Christmas

3pm: Nick Digilio’s Christmas Fruitcake

4pm: WGN Radio Sports “Team Christmas”

5pm: Pretty Late at Christmas with Patti Vasquez

6pm: Live programming resumes with Mark Carman

