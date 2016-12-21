2016 WGN Radio Christmas Schedule
Beginning at 6pm on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, WGN Radio presents 24 hours of special holiday programming. Here’s our schedule:
(Subject to change)
Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24
6pm: Roe Conn’s Holiday Ride
7pm: A Cochran Christmas
8pm: A Christmas Carol 2016
9:30pm: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson
10pm: Bill and Wendy’s Yuletide Tales
11pm: Dean Richards’ Winter Wonderland
Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25
12am: Midnight Mass – LIVE from Holy Name Cathedral
1:30am: Christmas on the Creek with Rick Kogan
2am: The Holiday Download with Justin Kaufmann
3am: Dave Plier’s Wonderful Life
3:30am: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson
4am: Nick Digilio’s Christmas Fruitcake
5am: Christmas on the Farm with Orion and Max
5:30am: Love Changes Life
6am: The Lutheran Hour
6:30am: Christmas on the Creek with Rick Kogan
7am: Roe Conn’s Holiday Ride
8am: A Cochran Christmas
9am: A Christmas Carol 2016
10:30am: Dave Plier’s Wonderful Life
11am: The Holiday Download with Justin Kaufmann
12pm: Dean Richards’ Winter Wonderland
1pm: Bill and Wendy’s Yuletide Tales
2pm: A Merry Manfredini Christmas
3pm: Nick Digilio’s Christmas Fruitcake
4pm: WGN Radio Sports “Team Christmas”
5pm: Pretty Late at Christmas with Patti Vasquez
6pm: Live programming resumes with Mark Carman
Plus click here to hear some of our classic Christmas programs on demand.