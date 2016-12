× USO of Illinois and Chicago Cut collaborate to send a soldier home

President and CEO of USO of Illinois, Alison Ruble, and owner of Chicago Cut, Ocean Cut Chicago, and The Local Chicago, David Flom, stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio. They discuss what the USO does to strengthen America’s military members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation. One way this happens is through the generosity of people like David Flom.