That idea to transform alleys into main streets? It’s going to happen

Posted 10:03 PM, December 20, 2016, by and , Updated at 09:59PM, December 20, 2016
Picture alleys and garages not as conduits for automobiles — and garbage trucks — but occupied by artist studios and workshops, serving as centers for community meetings and acting as incubators for small businesses. (Future Firm / via DNAinfo)

CHICAGO — The idea of turning Chicago’s alleys into main streets for art and commerce is inching toward reality thanks to a grant announced Monday from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The concept, dubbed “Rebel Garages,” was unveiled in June as part of the Chicago Architecture Foundation’s “50 Designers, 50 Ideas, 50 Wards” exhibit.

Architects Ann Lui and Craig Reschke, partners in the Bridgeport-based Future Firm, reimagined the city’s alleys and garages as the home of artist studios and workshops, centers for community meetings and incubators for small businesses.

