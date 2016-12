× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.20.16: We love a period choir!

The Hersey High School Choir joined us in-studio and in costume to serenade us with amazing holiday music. Orion Samuelson, Dave Eanet, and Mary Sandberg Boyle exchanged their Secret Santa gifts. David Flom and Alison Ruble swung by the studio to talk about bringing soldiers home to their families. David also brought us incredible food from Chicago Cut. Elliot From gave away an Indian Head painting and so much more!