MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 15: An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Today, is the deadline to sign up for a plan under the Affordable Care Act for people that want to be insured on January 1, 2016. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Social service advocate: Obamacare repeal would bring significant and negative changes
Kathy Waligora is the director of EverThrive. She joined the Roe Conn Show to talk about the effects of an Obamacare repeal by the incoming president. Waligora says, “So, anybody with insurance, if the Affordable Health Care Act is repealed by the incoming president and congress, could see pretty significant and negative changes to their health care insurance.”