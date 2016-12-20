× Social service advocate: Obamacare repeal would bring significant and negative changes

Kathy Waligora is the director of EverThrive. She joined the Roe Conn Show to talk about the effects of an Obamacare repeal by the incoming president. Waligora says, “So, anybody with insurance, if the Affordable Health Care Act is repealed by the incoming president and congress, could see pretty significant and negative changes to their health care insurance.”