Najarian Family Offices (Stock Market), Andrew Herrmann (dna info), Jenne Myers (Chicago Cares), Ally Marotti (Unused Vacation days)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNA Info), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff on WGNPLUS.com), Kelly Rizzo (EatTravelRock & Chicago Ideas Week)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/06/16 | Evanston native, Willie Geist of ‘Sunday Today’ joins the Business Lunch and Jon Najarian’s Stock Tip of the Day!
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff), Grace Bonney (Author, “In The Company of Women”)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/2016 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNA Info), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff on WGNPlus.com), Ken Novak (Charles Schwab)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/27/2016 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNA Info), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff on WGNPlus.com), Todd Thibodeaux (President/CEO of CompTIA)
-
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Eric Castellucci (Wrigleyville Sports), David Halpern (Four Entertainment Group)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/16 | Setting your kids on the right path towards college and Jon Najarian’s Stock Tip of the Day!
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/8/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff on WGNPlus.com), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Bridget Gainer (VP of Global Affairs with Aon) with Paul Thompson and Margaret Martyn (Harold Washington College)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/16 | Just in Time For Thanksgiving, Which State is is the Number One Grower of Cranberries?
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), John Flavin, and Amanda Moreno (Erikson Institute)
-
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/2016 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Suzanne Muchin (The Big Payoff on WGNPlus.com), Jon Love (13th Floor Entertainment)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/16 | Andrew Stoltman (Stoltman Law Offices), Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Frank Sennett (Crain’s Chicago Business), Ahmed Rehab (Chicago Muslim Group, “CAIR”)
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/16 | Songfinch Creates Your Own Personalized Holiday Song and Jon Najarian’s Stock Tip of the Day!