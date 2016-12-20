CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 05: Scott Darling #33 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the action against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center on April 5, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Troy Murray: Blackhawks believe best hockey is yet to come
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 05: Scott Darling #33 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the action against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center on April 5, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks analyst Troy Murray joined the Roe Conn show to preview the upcoming games for the Blackhawks, break down the playing time in goal once Corey Crawford is healthy and explain why Jonathan Toews feels the team has yet to play it’s best hockey.