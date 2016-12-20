× 2017 Rock and Roll HOF inductees with curator Howard Kramer

Five first-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Pearl Jam, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur will join three-time nominee Yes as the shrine’s 2017 inductees. Howard Kramer, the curator of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, joined the Roe Conn show to discuss the voting process and the inclusion of outside genres of music. Kramer says, “What is it all about? Is it about recognizing greatness? Or is it just a marketing exercise?”