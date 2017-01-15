-
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/16/17): A look at Obama’s impact on Illinois, the nature of a “hate crime,” and Kasso’s plans for a fake baby
-
The Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1-16-17
-
Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1-13-2017
-
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre for Sweeney Todd
-
Highlights: Blackhawks vs. Minnesota – 1/15/17
-
-
Highlights: Northwestern vs. Iowa – 1/15/17
-
Former Cub Rich Nye’s second career as an exotic pet vet: “I wanted to find something that made me special”
-
The Beat Full Show (1/15/17): Carm wants to save the circus
-
Brian Noonan and Cody Gough talk Hamilton and live entertainment
-
Theater and Hollywood Superstars – Denzel Washington & Wayne Brady
-
-
Sen. Dick Durbin Rallying for Chicago’s Healthcare
-
The Big Secret For Great Relationships in 2017, Décor Aid and Toast & Jam Dj’s
-
Chicago Tribune Food & Dining Editor on 2016 – “One of The Best Years For Chicago Dining”